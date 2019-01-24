NIIT Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 92.25 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.25 crore in December 2018 up 1.94% from Rs. 90.49 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2018 up 8.13% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2018 down 13.5% from Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2017.

NIIT shares closed at 93.30 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -13.45% over the last 12 months.