NIIT Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 92.25 crore, up 1.94% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIIT are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.25 crore in December 2018 up 1.94% from Rs. 90.49 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.95 crore in December 2018 up 8.13% from Rs. 3.21 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.33 crore in December 2018 down 13.5% from Rs. 9.63 crore in December 2017.
NIIT shares closed at 93.30 on January 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.53% returns over the last 6 months and -13.45% over the last 12 months.
|
|NIIT
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.25
|94.91
|90.49
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.25
|94.91
|90.49
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.80
|1.83
|1.37
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.14
|-0.05
|-0.20
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|41.46
|40.00
|40.78
|Depreciation
|6.26
|5.30
|6.02
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|45.67
|46.04
|45.00
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.80
|1.78
|-2.48
|Other Income
|4.87
|32.12
|6.09
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.07
|33.90
|3.61
|Interest
|4.84
|5.30
|4.79
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.78
|28.60
|-1.18
|Exceptional Items
|--
|2.93
|-1.97
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.78
|31.53
|-3.15
|Tax
|0.17
|0.16
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.95
|31.37
|-3.21
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.95
|31.37
|-3.21
|Equity Share Capital
|33.42
|33.41
|33.31
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|1.88
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|1.87
|-0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.18
|1.88
|-0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.18
|1.87
|-0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited