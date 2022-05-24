NIIT Q4 net profit rises 45% to Rs 67.4 crore

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Skills and talent development company NIIT on Tuesday reported a 45 per cent jump in its consolidated profit after tax to Rs 67.4 crore for the last quarter ended March 2022.

The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 46.5 crore in the same period a year ago.

The consolidated net revenue of NIIT increased by 35 per cent to Rs 375 crore during the reported quarter from Rs 278.8 crore in the corresponding quarter of 2020-21.

For the year ended March 2022, NIIT posted a 58 per cent rise in its consolidated PAT to Rs 226.2 crore from Rs 143 crore in 2020-21.

The annual net revenue of the company increased by 44 per cent to Rs 1,377.5 crore in 2021-22 from Rs 959.7 crore a year ago.

"FY22 has been a milestone year for NIIT, as we completed 40 years. Both the CLG and SNC business grew exceptionally well and are poised for their next phase of growth,” NIIT vice-chairman and managing director Vijay K Thadani said in a statement.

During the quarter and full fiscal ending March 31, 2022, NIIT’s corporate learning group (CLG) recorded revenue growth of 24 per cent and 35 per cent on a year-on-year (YoY) basis.

The Skills and Careers (SNC) Business grew 97 per cent during the reported quarter and 99 per cent on a YoY basis.

During the quarter, the company’s board approved reorganising CLG and SNC as separate publicly listed companies.





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes