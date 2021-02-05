MARKET NEWS

NIIT Q3 net profit up 53% to Rs 41.5 crore

The skills and talent development firm had posted a net profit of Rs 27.1 crore in the year-ago period.

PTI
February 05, 2021 / 01:56 PM IST
 
 
NIIT Ltd on Friday said its consolidated net profit grew 53 percent to Rs 41.5 crore in the December 2020 quarter.

Revenue grew by 4 percent to Rs 253.4 crore in the quarter under review, from Rs 243.9 crore in the year-ago period, a company statement said.

The continued agility and strong execution capability has resulted in robust growth of 16 percent quarter-on-quarter and 287 bps q-o-q improvement in EBITDA margin, NIIT Ltd Vice Chairman and Managing Director Vijay K Thadani said.

"The last three quarters have seen our customers accelerate their adoption of NIIT’s Digital platform. This is a strong testimony to NIIT’s depth and breadth of experience in learning technologies,” he added.

The company’s Corporate Learning Group (CLG) recorded net revenue of Rs 217.5 crore, up 12 percent sequentially and 15 percent year-on-year.

It added three new Managed Training Services (MTS) customers and 4 MTS customer renewals in the December 2020 quarter.

"CLG acquired 3 new MTS customers, resulting in an increased revenue visibility of USD 270 million. The key initiatives in the SNC business, including NIIT Digital, StackRoute and TPaaS continued to gain momentum,” Sapnesh Lalla, CEO of NIIT Ltd, said.

Skills and Careers Group (SNC) recorded net revenue of Rs 35.9 crore during the December 2020 quarter.
PTI
TAGS: #Business #NIIT #Results
first published: Feb 5, 2021 01:56 pm

