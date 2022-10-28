 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NIIT Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 392.22 crore, up 24.84% Y-o-Y

Oct 28, 2022 / 11:34 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 392.22 crore in September 2022 up 24.84% from Rs. 314.18 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 39.56 crore in September 2022 down 24.55% from Rs. 52.43 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 70.86 crore in September 2022 down 19.46% from Rs. 87.98 crore in September 2021.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.94 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.93 in September 2021.

NIIT shares closed at 281.30 on October 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -50.98% returns over the last 6 months and -8.46% over the last 12 months.

NIIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 392.22 404.82 314.18
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 392.22 404.82 314.18
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.36 2.65 1.53
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.66 0.81 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 208.13 202.91 162.00
Depreciation 15.01 13.88 14.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 124.92 128.36 77.41
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 41.15 56.20 59.21
Other Income 14.70 5.20 14.73
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 55.85 61.40 73.95
Interest 0.46 0.45 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 55.39 60.95 73.47
Exceptional Items -4.08 -0.53 -0.84
P/L Before Tax 51.31 60.43 72.62
Tax 9.64 12.67 20.50
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 41.67 47.75 52.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.16 -1.53 0.12
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 41.51 46.22 52.25
Minority Interest -1.96 -1.91 0.18
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 39.56 44.32 52.43
Equity Share Capital 26.89 26.81 26.71
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.94 3.31 3.93
Diluted EPS 2.88 3.20 3.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.09 3.31 3.93
Diluted EPS 2.88 3.20 3.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Oct 28, 2022 11:22 pm
