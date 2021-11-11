NIIT Consolidated September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 314.18 crore, up 43.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 314.18 crore in September 2021 up 43.55% from Rs. 218.87 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 52.43 crore in September 2021 up 101.36% from Rs. 26.04 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 87.98 crore in September 2021 up 66.85% from Rs. 52.73 crore in September 2020.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 3.93 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.13 in September 2020.

NIIT shares closed at 333.60 on November 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 100.72% returns over the last 6 months and 152.15% over the last 12 months.