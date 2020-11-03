172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|niit-consolidated-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-218-87-crore-down-7-47-y-o-y-2-6056651.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:20 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NIIT Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore, down 7.47% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 218.87 crore in September 2020 down 7.47% from Rs. 236.54 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 26.04 crore in September 2020 down 87.56% from Rs. 209.31 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.73 crore in September 2020 down 19.24% from Rs. 65.29 crore in September 2019.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.13 in September 2020 from Rs. 12.44 in September 2019.

NIIT shares closed at 137.85 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 67.19% returns over the last 6 months and 41.17% over the last 12 months.

NIIT
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations218.87201.77236.54
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations218.87201.77236.54
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.231.642.98
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.480.25-0.14
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost128.44126.92119.96
Depreciation13.6016.1313.70
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses54.9350.4989.27
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax20.166.3410.77
Other Income18.9635.9540.82
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.1342.2951.59
Interest1.582.435.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax37.5439.8646.18
Exceptional Items0.42-0.86--
P/L Before Tax37.9739.0046.18
Tax7.925.84-163.25
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities30.0533.16209.43
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-4.06-3.80-0.60
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period25.9929.36208.83
Minority Interest0.05-0.400.47
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates26.0428.96209.31
Equity Share Capital28.3528.3233.58
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.132.3112.44
Diluted EPS2.112.3012.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.132.3112.44
Diluted EPS2.112.3012.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:11 am

tags #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #NIIT #Results

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.