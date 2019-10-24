NIIT Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 236.54 crore, up 3.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 236.54 crore in September 2019 up 3.54% from Rs. 228.46 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 209.31 crore in September 2019 up 707.04% from Rs. 25.94 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 65.29 crore in September 2019 up 208.41% from Rs. 21.17 crore in September 2018.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 12.44 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.56 in September 2018.

NIIT shares closed at 86.10 on October 23, 2019 (NSE) and has given -18.85% returns over the last 6 months and 20.17% over the last 12 months.