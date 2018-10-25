NIIT Consolidated September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 228.46 crore, Up 9.65% Q-o-Q.

Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are: Net Sales at Rs 228.46 crore in September 2018 Up 9.65% from Rs. 208.35 crore in September 2017. Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 25.94 crore in September 2018 Up 104.49% from Rs. 12.68 crore in September 2017. EBITDA stands at Rs. 21.17 crore in September 2018 Up 15.68% from Rs. 18.30 crore in September 2017. NIIT EPS has Increased to Rs. 1.56 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.76 in September 2017. NIIT shares closed at 71.25 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given -37.72% returns over the last 6 months and -36.78% over the last 12 months. NIIT Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Sep'18 Jun'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 228.46 214.26 209.87 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 228.46 214.26 209.87 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 3.14 4.41 4.48 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.50 0.32 0.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 114.28 109.31 92.44 Depreciation 8.41 9.31 10.24 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 90.28 82.80 99.05 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.85 8.11 3.61 Other Income 0.91 1.59 3.06 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.76 9.70 6.67 Interest 5.61 4.61 5.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.15 5.09 1.67 Exceptional Items 1.01 -1.29 -- P/L Before Tax 8.16 3.80 1.67 Tax 8.31 6.01 3.30 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.16 -2.21 -1.63 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.16 -2.21 -1.63 Minority Interest -0.19 -- -- Share Of P/L Of Associates 26.28 20.22 12.10 Net P/L After M.I & Associates 25.94 18.01 10.47 Equity Share Capital 33.41 33.34 33.18 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.07 0.63 Diluted EPS 1.54 1.06 0.62 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 1.56 1.07 0.63 Diluted EPS 1.54 1.06 0.62 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Oct 25, 2018 03:01 pm