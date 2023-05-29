English
    NIIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.05 crore, down 83.99% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:00 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 60.05 crore in March 2023 down 83.99% from Rs. 374.98 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2023 down 113.91% from Rs. 67.38 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 97.58% from Rs. 84.77 crore in March 2022.

    NIIT shares closed at 404.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -0.01% over the last 12 months.

    NIIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations60.05454.65374.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations60.05454.65374.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.463.345.17
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.350.17
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost36.78220.27182.80
    Depreciation4.1315.9715.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.49143.74114.30
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-14.8271.6956.89
    Other Income12.7415.3012.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-2.0886.9969.12
    Interest0.274.880.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-2.3582.1168.65
    Exceptional Items-1.02-10.96-1.49
    P/L Before Tax-3.3771.1567.16
    Tax6.3214.49-1.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-9.6956.6768.55
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items0.24-0.23-0.13
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-9.4556.4468.42
    Minority Interest0.08-1.40-1.04
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-9.3755.0467.38
    Equity Share Capital26.9126.9126.77
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.704.095.04
    Diluted EPS-0.704.024.88
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.704.095.04
    Diluted EPS-0.704.024.88
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 29, 2023 03:53 pm