NIIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.05 crore, down 83.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.05 crore in March 2023 down 83.99% from Rs. 374.98 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2023 down 113.91% from Rs. 67.38 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 97.58% from Rs. 84.77 crore in March 2022.

NIIT shares closed at 404.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -0.01% over the last 12 months.