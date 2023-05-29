NIIT Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 60.05 crore, down 83.99% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.05 crore in March 2023 down 83.99% from Rs. 374.98 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.37 crore in March 2023 down 113.91% from Rs. 67.38 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.05 crore in March 2023 down 97.58% from Rs. 84.77 crore in March 2022.
NIIT shares closed at 404.65 on May 26, 2023 (NSE) and has given 26.75% returns over the last 6 months and -0.01% over the last 12 months.
|NIIT
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.05
|454.65
|374.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.05
|454.65
|374.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|3.46
|3.34
|5.17
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.00
|-0.35
|0.17
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|36.78
|220.27
|182.80
|Depreciation
|4.13
|15.97
|15.65
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.49
|143.74
|114.30
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-14.82
|71.69
|56.89
|Other Income
|12.74
|15.30
|12.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.08
|86.99
|69.12
|Interest
|0.27
|4.88
|0.47
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.35
|82.11
|68.65
|Exceptional Items
|-1.02
|-10.96
|-1.49
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.37
|71.15
|67.16
|Tax
|6.32
|14.49
|-1.39
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.69
|56.67
|68.55
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|0.24
|-0.23
|-0.13
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.45
|56.44
|68.42
|Minority Interest
|0.08
|-1.40
|-1.04
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-9.37
|55.04
|67.38
|Equity Share Capital
|26.91
|26.91
|26.77
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|4.09
|5.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|4.02
|4.88
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.70
|4.09
|5.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.70
|4.02
|4.88
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited