NIIT Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 374.98 crore, up 36.1% Y-o-Y

May 24, 2022 / 04:51 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 374.98 crore in March 2022 up 36.1% from Rs. 275.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 67.38 crore in March 2022 up 44.84% from Rs. 46.52 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 84.77 crore in March 2022 up 8.83% from Rs. 77.89 crore in March 2021.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 5.04 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.27 in March 2021.

NIIT shares closed at 470.85 on May 23, 2022 (BSE) and has given 20.18% returns over the last 6 months and 157.72% over the last 12 months.

NIIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 374.98 383.56 275.51
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 374.98 383.56 275.51
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 5.17 4.49 2.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.17 -1.04 0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 182.80 183.97 137.07
Depreciation 15.65 13.61 15.73
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 114.30 114.44 67.06
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.89 68.11 52.75
Other Income 12.23 9.34 9.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 69.12 77.45 62.16
Interest 0.47 0.48 0.83
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 68.65 76.97 61.33
Exceptional Items -1.49 -0.57 0.21
P/L Before Tax 67.16 76.40 61.53
Tax -1.39 18.05 10.26
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 68.55 58.35 51.28
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.13 -0.99 -4.32
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 68.42 57.35 46.96
Minority Interest -1.04 -2.39 -0.44
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 67.38 54.96 46.52
Equity Share Capital 26.77 26.73 28.47
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.04 4.11 3.27
Diluted EPS 4.88 4.00 3.21
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 5.04 4.11 3.27
Diluted EPS 4.88 4.00 3.21
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 24, 2022 04:45 pm
