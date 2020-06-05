NIIT Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 211.17 crore, down 3.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 211.17 crore in March 2020 down 3.66% from Rs. 219.20 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.59 crore in March 2020 down 97.44% from Rs. 23.17 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.31 crore in March 2020 up 60.82% from Rs. 16.36 crore in March 2019.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.04 in March 2020 from Rs. 1.39 in March 2019.

NIIT shares closed at 88.60 on June 04, 2020 (NSE) and has given -16.38% returns over the last 6 months and -14.77% over the last 12 months.