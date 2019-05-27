NIIT Consolidated March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 239.71 crore, up 7.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 239.71 crore in March 2019 up 7.57% from Rs. 222.84 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 23.17 crore in March 2019 up 15.77% from Rs. 20.01 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 22.38 crore in March 2019 up 4.38% from Rs. 21.44 crore in March 2018.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 1.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 1.18 in March 2018.

NIIT shares closed at 102.20 on May 24, 2019 (NSE) and has given 24.41% returns over the last 6 months and 3.76% over the last 12 months.