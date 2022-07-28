 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NIIT Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 404.82 crore, up 34.48% Y-o-Y

Jul 28, 2022 / 10:36 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 404.82 crore in June 2022 up 34.48% from Rs. 301.03 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 44.32 crore in June 2022 down 13.83% from Rs. 51.43 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 75.28 crore in June 2022 down 11.65% from Rs. 85.21 crore in June 2021.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.31 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.76 in June 2021.

NIIT shares closed at 380.75 on July 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given -3.66% returns over the last 6 months and 22.33% over the last 12 months.

NIIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 404.82 374.98 301.03
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 404.82 374.98 301.03
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 2.65 5.17 2.21
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.81 0.17 0.00
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 202.91 182.80 158.55
Depreciation 13.88 15.65 14.34
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 128.36 114.30 69.34
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 56.20 56.89 56.60
Other Income 5.20 12.23 14.27
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 61.40 69.12 70.87
Interest 0.45 0.47 0.64
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 60.95 68.65 70.23
Exceptional Items -0.53 -1.49 --
P/L Before Tax 60.43 67.16 70.23
Tax 12.67 -1.39 14.58
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 47.75 68.55 55.65
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -1.53 -0.13 -3.81
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 46.22 68.42 51.84
Minority Interest -1.91 -1.04 -0.41
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 44.32 67.38 51.43
Equity Share Capital 26.81 26.77 26.56
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.31 5.04 3.76
Diluted EPS 3.20 4.88 3.68
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 3.31 5.04 3.76
Diluted EPS 3.20 4.88 3.68
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Jul 28, 2022 10:33 pm
