NIIT Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 301.03 crore, up 49.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 301.03 crore in June 2021 up 49.2% from Rs. 201.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.43 crore in June 2021 up 77.59% from Rs. 28.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.21 crore in June 2021 up 45.86% from Rs. 58.42 crore in June 2020.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2020.

NIIT shares closed at 323.00 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.99% returns over the last 6 months and 245.64% over the last 12 months.