NIIT Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 301.03 crore, up 49.2% Y-o-Y

August 03, 2021 / 09:41 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 301.03 crore in June 2021 up 49.2% from Rs. 201.77 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 51.43 crore in June 2021 up 77.59% from Rs. 28.96 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 85.21 crore in June 2021 up 45.86% from Rs. 58.42 crore in June 2020.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 3.76 in June 2021 from Rs. 2.31 in June 2020.

NIIT shares closed at 323.00 on August 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 70.99% returns over the last 6 months and 245.64% over the last 12 months.

Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations301.03275.51201.77
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations301.03275.51201.77
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods2.212.881.64
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.000.020.25
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost158.55137.07126.92
Depreciation14.3415.7316.13
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses69.3467.0650.49
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax56.6052.756.34
Other Income14.279.4135.95
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax70.8762.1642.29
Interest0.640.832.43
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax70.2361.3339.86
Exceptional Items--0.21-0.86
P/L Before Tax70.2361.5339.00
Tax14.5810.265.84
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities55.6551.2833.16
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items-3.81-4.32-3.80
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period51.8446.9629.36
Minority Interest-0.41-0.44-0.40
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates51.4346.5228.96
Equity Share Capital26.5628.4728.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.763.272.31
Diluted EPS3.683.212.30
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS3.763.272.31
Diluted EPS3.683.212.30
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Computers - Software - Training #Earnings First-Cut #NIIT #Results
first published: Aug 3, 2021 09:33 am

