NIIT Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 210.30 crore, down 1.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 210.30 crore in June 2019 down 1.85% from Rs. 214.26 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1,090.41 crore in June 2019 up 5953.48% from Rs. 18.01 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 43.54 crore in June 2019 up 129.04% from Rs. 19.01 crore in June 2018.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 65.11 in June 2019 from Rs. 1.07 in June 2018.

NIIT shares closed at 95.90 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 12.76% returns over the last 6 months and 5.15% over the last 12 months.