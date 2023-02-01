 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NIIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.65 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

Feb 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

Net Sales at Rs 454.65 crore in December 2022 up 18.53% from Rs. 383.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.04 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 54.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.96 crore in December 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 91.06 crore in December 2021.

NIIT
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 454.65 392.22 383.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 454.65 392.22 383.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods 3.34 2.36 4.49
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.35 0.66 -1.04
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 220.27 208.13 183.97
Depreciation 15.97 15.01 13.61
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 143.74 124.92 114.44
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 71.69 41.15 68.11
Other Income 15.30 14.70 9.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 86.99 55.85 77.45
Interest 4.88 0.46 0.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 82.11 55.39 76.97
Exceptional Items -10.96 -4.08 -0.57
P/L Before Tax 71.15 51.31 76.40
Tax 14.49 9.64 18.05
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 56.67 41.67 58.35
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.23 -0.16 -0.99
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 56.44 41.51 57.35
Minority Interest -1.40 -1.96 -2.39
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 55.04 39.56 54.96
Equity Share Capital 26.91 26.89 26.73
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.09 2.94 4.11
Diluted EPS 4.02 2.88 4.00
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.09 3.09 4.11
Diluted EPS 4.02 2.88 4.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited