NIIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.65 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 454.65 crore in December 2022 up 18.53% from Rs. 383.56 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.04 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 54.96 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.96 crore in December 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 91.06 crore in December 2021.

NIIT EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.09 in December 2022 from Rs. 4.11 in December 2021.

