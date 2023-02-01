English
    NIIT Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 454.65 crore, up 18.53% Y-o-Y

    February 01, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for NIIT are:

    Net Sales at Rs 454.65 crore in December 2022 up 18.53% from Rs. 383.56 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 55.04 crore in December 2022 up 0.14% from Rs. 54.96 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 102.96 crore in December 2022 up 13.07% from Rs. 91.06 crore in December 2021.

    NIIT
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations454.65392.22383.56
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations454.65392.22383.56
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods3.342.364.49
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.350.66-1.04
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost220.27208.13183.97
    Depreciation15.9715.0113.61
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses143.74124.92114.44
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax71.6941.1568.11
    Other Income15.3014.709.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax86.9955.8577.45
    Interest4.880.460.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax82.1155.3976.97
    Exceptional Items-10.96-4.08-0.57
    P/L Before Tax71.1551.3176.40
    Tax14.499.6418.05
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities56.6741.6758.35
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.23-0.16-0.99
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period56.4441.5157.35
    Minority Interest-1.40-1.96-2.39
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates55.0439.5654.96
    Equity Share Capital26.9126.8926.73
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.092.944.11
    Diluted EPS4.022.884.00
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.093.094.11
    Diluted EPS4.022.884.00
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
