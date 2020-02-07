NIIT Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 247.56 crore, up 8.69% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.56 crore in December 2019 up 8.69% from Rs. 227.77 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 27.14 crore in December 2019 up 39.72% from Rs. 19.43 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.30 crore in December 2019 up 243.65% from Rs. 15.51 crore in December 2018.

NIIT EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in December 2019 from Rs. 1.16 in December 2018.

NIIT shares closed at 97.30 on February 06, 2020 (NSE) and has given -1.57% returns over the last 6 months and 8.96% over the last 12 months.