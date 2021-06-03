Nihar Info Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 62.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in March 2021 down 62.36% from Rs. 1.45 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.14 crore in March 2021 up 351.49% from Rs. 0.03 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.09 crore in March 2021 up 50% from Rs. 0.06 crore in March 2020.

Nihar Info EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.04 in March 2020.

Nihar Info shares closed at 5.79 on June 02, 2021 (BSE)