    Nihar Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 38.19% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 07:48 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nihar Info Global are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2023 down 38.19% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 249.65% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 168.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

    Nihar Info shares closed at 6.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.37% returns over the last 6 months and -29.82% over the last 12 months.

    Nihar Info Global
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1.051.251.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1.051.251.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.050.812.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.17-0.80
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.070.060.07
    Depreciation0.000.000.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.070.060.08
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.150.19
    Other Income--0.010.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.130.160.19
    Interest0.040.060.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.170.100.15
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-0.170.100.15
    Tax0.000.020.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.170.080.11
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.170.080.11
    Equity Share Capital10.4110.418.16
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.080.14
    Diluted EPS-0.160.080.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.160.080.14
    Diluted EPS-0.160.080.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 07:33 pm

