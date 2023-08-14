Nihar Info Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore, down 38.19% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.05 crore in June 2023 down 38.19% from Rs. 1.70 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2023 down 249.65% from Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2023 down 168.42% from Rs. 0.19 crore in June 2022.

Nihar Info shares closed at 6.00 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -18.37% returns over the last 6 months and -29.82% over the last 12 months.