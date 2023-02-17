 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nihar Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 61.76% Y-o-Y

Feb 17, 2023 / 11:36 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nihar Info Global are:

Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 61.76% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 133.25% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 115% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.

Nihar Info Global
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 1.25 1.11 3.26
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 1.25 1.11 3.26
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- 1.04 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.53 -- 3.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.65 -0.03 0.12
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 0.06 0.07 0.07
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 0.04 0.05 0.06
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.03 -0.01
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.21
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.03 -0.03 0.20
Interest 0.04 0.04 0.04
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -0.07 -0.07 0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -0.07 -0.07 0.17
Tax -0.01 -0.02 0.01
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -0.05 -0.05 0.15
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -0.05 -0.05 0.15
Equity Share Capital 9.21 9.21 8.16
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.05 0.19
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.05 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -0.06 -0.05 0.19
Diluted EPS -0.06 -0.05 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited