Nihar Info Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore, down 61.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nihar Info Global are:
Net Sales at Rs 1.25 crore in December 2022 down 61.76% from Rs. 3.26 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.05 crore in December 2022 down 133.25% from Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.03 crore in December 2022 down 115% from Rs. 0.20 crore in December 2021.
Nihar Info shares closed at 7.47 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given -25.30% returns over the last 6 months and -43.83% over the last 12 months.
|
|Nihar Info Global
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|1.25
|1.11
|3.26
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|1.25
|1.11
|3.26
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|1.04
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.53
|--
|3.02
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.65
|-0.03
|0.12
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.06
|0.07
|0.07
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.04
|0.05
|0.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|-0.01
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.21
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.03
|-0.03
|0.20
|Interest
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.07
|-0.07
|0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.07
|-0.07
|0.17
|Tax
|-0.01
|-0.02
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.15
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.05
|-0.05
|0.15
|Equity Share Capital
|9.21
|9.21
|8.16
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.19
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.19
|Diluted EPS
|-0.06
|-0.05
|0.19
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
