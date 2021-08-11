business Nifty Q1 preview | COVID 2.0 to slow down Hero & Eicher results? Automotive giants Hero MotoCorp and Eicher Motors will hand in their Q1 report card on 12 August 2021. Our poll indicates a weak performance for both auto majors owing to Covid-led lockdowns, commodity cost inflation and lower scale. Here’s a detailed preview of what to expect from the Nifty heavyweights.