Nifty at life-time highs – Time to stay put or book the gains?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Indian equities have been an out-performer in the global context Resilience of the domestic economy helped Corporate earnings in line with pockets of positive surprises Commodity correction positive for margin US inflation data shows early moderation, rate hike could be calibrated Domestic liquidity provides strong support in the backdrop of FII exodus Even at lifetime highs, valuation comfort and improving risk appetite could support year-end rally Indian markets promising for the long term, it is a buy on decline market Indian equities have been a clear winner...