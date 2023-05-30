Nidhi Granites Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore, up 35.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 5.93 crore in March 2023 up 35.09% from Rs. 4.39 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.04 crore in March 2023 down 83.72% from Rs. 0.22 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2023 down 22.5% from Rs. 0.40 crore in March 2022.

Nidhi Granites EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.20 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.00 in March 2022.

Nidhi Granites shares closed at 81.90 on May 29, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.81% returns over the last 6 months and 18.18% over the last 12 months.