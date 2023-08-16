Nidhi Granites Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore, up 27.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.78 crore in June 2023 up 27.35% from Rs. 6.11 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2023 up 11.26% from Rs. 0.08 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.36 crore in June 2023 up 80% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

Nidhi Granites EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.32 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.01 in June 2022.

Nidhi Granites shares closed at 68.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 10.47% returns over the last 12 months.