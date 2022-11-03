English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nicco Parks Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore, up 277.92% Y-o-Y

    November 03, 2022 / 11:28 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nicco Park and Resorts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore in September 2022 up 277.92% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.99 crore in September 2022 up 962.2% from Rs. 0.46 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2022 up 1178.57% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

    Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.85 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.10 in September 2021.

    Close

    Nicco Parks shares closed at 112.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.33% returns over the last 6 months and 116.06% over the last 12 months.

    Nicco Park and Resorts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations14.8624.833.93
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations14.8624.833.93
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.310.520.14
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.781.430.16
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.00-0.090.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.144.602.83
    Depreciation0.540.560.64
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses4.185.061.74
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.9212.75-1.60
    Other Income0.580.190.40
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.5012.94-1.20
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax5.4212.85-1.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax5.4212.85-1.28
    Tax1.433.39-0.81
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.999.46-0.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.999.46-0.46
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.8520.20-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.8520.20-0.10
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.8520.20-0.10
    Diluted EPS0.8520.20-0.10
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Nicco Park and Resorts #Nicco Parks #Results
    first published: Nov 3, 2022 11:22 pm