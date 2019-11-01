Nicco Parks Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore, up 10.38% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 11.27 crore in September 2019 up 10.38% from Rs. 10.21 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.45 crore in September 2019 up 42.16% from Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.96 crore in September 2019 up 7.1% from Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2018.

Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.31 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.22 in September 2018.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 26.90 on October 31, 2019 (BSE) and has given 6.11% returns over the last 6 months and -32.58% over the last 12 months.