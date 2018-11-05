Nicco Parks Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore, up 19% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 10.21 crore in September 2018 up 19% from Rs. 8.58 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.02 crore in September 2018 up 137.21% from Rs. 0.43 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.83 crore in September 2018 up 45.24% from Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2017.

Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in September 2018 from Rs. 0.09 in September 2017.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 40.40 on November 02, 2018 (BSE) and has given 3.06% returns over the last 6 months and 1.64% over the last 12 months.