Nicco Parks Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.89 crore, up 73.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.89 crore in March 2023 up 73.07% from Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.15 crore in March 2023 up 44.79% from Rs. 2.17 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 up 33.42% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022.

Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.67 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.46 in March 2022.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 110.35 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.13% returns over the last 6 months and 76.14% over the last 12 months.