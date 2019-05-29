Nicco Parks Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore, up 20.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 15.17 crore in March 2019 up 20.88% from Rs. 12.55 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2019 down 46.91% from Rs. 1.94 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.12 crore in March 2019 down 35.95% from Rs. 3.31 crore in March 2018.

Nicco Parks EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.41 in March 2018.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 29.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.98% returns over the last 6 months and -24.58% over the last 12 months.