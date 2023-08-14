Nicco Parks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.77 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 26.77 crore in June 2023 up 7.8% from Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2023 up 5.78% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2023 up 8.07% from Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2022.

Nicco Parks EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.20 in June 2022.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 133.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.38% returns over the last 6 months and 79.17% over the last 12 months.