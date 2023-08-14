English
    Nicco Parks Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 26.77 crore, up 7.8% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 08:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nicco Park and Resorts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 26.77 crore in June 2023 up 7.8% from Rs. 24.83 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.01 crore in June 2023 up 5.78% from Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.59 crore in June 2023 up 8.07% from Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2022.

    Nicco Parks EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.14 in June 2023 from Rs. 20.20 in June 2022.

    Nicco Parks shares closed at 133.30 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 27.38% returns over the last 6 months and 79.17% over the last 12 months.

    Nicco Park and Resorts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations26.7718.8924.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations26.7718.8924.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.620.400.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.301.571.43
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.050.08-0.09
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.255.334.60
    Depreciation0.620.590.56
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses6.177.575.06
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.863.3512.75
    Other Income1.110.930.19
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax13.974.2812.94
    Interest0.000.050.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax13.974.2312.85
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax13.974.2312.85
    Tax3.961.083.39
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities10.013.159.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period10.013.159.46
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.140.6720.20
    Diluted EPS2.140.6720.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.140.6720.20
    Diluted EPS2.140.6720.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 08:00 pm

