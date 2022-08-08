 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Nicco Parks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, up 1048.77% Y-o-Y

Aug 08, 2022 / 07:09 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nicco Park and Resorts are:

Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in June 2022 up 1048.77% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2022 up 538.45% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2022 up 752.17% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 20.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 66.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.

Nicco Park and Resorts
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 24.83 10.92 2.16
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 24.83 10.92 2.16
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 0.52 0.25 0.04
Purchase of Traded Goods 1.43 0.51 0.13
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -0.09 0.06 -0.02
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.60 3.16 3.16
Depreciation 0.56 0.60 0.65
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.06 3.68 1.16
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.75 2.65 -2.95
Other Income 0.19 0.39 0.23
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 12.94 3.05 -2.72
Interest 0.08 0.08 0.08
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 12.85 2.96 -2.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 12.85 2.96 -2.81
Tax 3.39 0.79 -0.65
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 9.46 2.17 -2.16
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 9.46 2.17 -2.16
Equity Share Capital 4.68 4.68 4.68
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.20 0.46 -0.46
Diluted EPS 20.20 0.46 -0.46
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 20.20 0.46 -0.46
Diluted EPS 20.20 0.46 -0.46
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 8, 2022 07:00 pm
