Nicco Parks Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore, up 1048.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 24.83 crore in June 2022 up 1048.77% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.46 crore in June 2022 up 538.45% from Rs. 2.16 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.50 crore in June 2022 up 752.17% from Rs. 2.07 crore in June 2021.

Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 20.20 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.46 in June 2021.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 66.00 on August 05, 2022 (BSE) and has given 12.82% returns over the last 6 months and 51.03% over the last 12 months.