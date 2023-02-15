English
    Nicco Parks Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore, up 25.84% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:15 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Nicco Park and Resorts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore in December 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 14.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.59 crore in December 2022 up 22.21% from Rs. 4.57 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2022 up 5.78% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

    Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.98 in December 2021.

    Nicco Parks shares closed at 103.80 on February 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 22.91% returns over the last 6 months and 63.72% over the last 12 months.

    Nicco Park and Resorts
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.0414.8614.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.0414.8614.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.430.310.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.180.780.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.00-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.364.144.35
    Depreciation0.540.540.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.314.183.17
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.234.925.20
    Other Income0.720.581.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.965.506.44
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.885.426.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.885.426.35
    Tax1.291.431.78
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities5.593.994.57
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period5.593.994.57
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.850.98
    Diluted EPS1.190.850.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.190.850.98
    Diluted EPS1.190.850.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Nicco Park and Resorts #Nicco Parks #Results
    first published: Feb 15, 2023 10:00 am