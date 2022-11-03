Nicco Parks Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore, up 277.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 14.86 crore in September 2022 up 277.92% from Rs. 3.93 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.34 crore in September 2022 up 1564.37% from Rs. 0.36 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.04 crore in September 2022 up 1178.57% from Rs. 0.56 crore in September 2021.

Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.14 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.08 in September 2021.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 112.35 on November 02, 2022 (BSE) and has given 78.33% returns over the last 6 months and 116.06% over the last 12 months.