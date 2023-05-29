English
    Nicco Parks Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.89 crore, up 73.07% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nicco Park and Resorts are:Net Sales at Rs 18.89 crore in March 2023 up 73.07% from Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2023 up 80.72% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 up 33.42% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022.
    Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.Nicco Parks shares closed at 110.35 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.13% returns over the last 6 months and 76.14% over the last 12 months.
    Nicco Park and Resorts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.8918.0410.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.8918.0410.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.400.430.25
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.571.180.51
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.08-0.010.06
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost5.334.363.16
    Depreciation0.590.540.60
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.575.313.68
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.356.232.65
    Other Income0.930.720.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.286.963.05
    Interest0.050.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax4.236.882.96
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax4.236.882.96
    Tax1.232.631.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities3.004.251.95
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period3.004.251.95
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.661.030.07
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.655.282.02
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.130.43
    Diluted EPS0.781.130.43
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.130.43
    Diluted EPS0.781.130.43
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: May 29, 2023 04:15 pm