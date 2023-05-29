Nicco Parks Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 18.89 crore, up 73.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nicco Park and Resorts are:Net Sales at Rs 18.89 crore in March 2023 up 73.07% from Rs. 10.92 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2023 up 80.72% from Rs. 2.02 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.87 crore in March 2023 up 33.42% from Rs. 3.65 crore in March 2022.
Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 0.78 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.43 in March 2022.
|Nicco Parks shares closed at 110.35 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 2.13% returns over the last 6 months and 76.14% over the last 12 months.
|Nicco Park and Resorts
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|18.89
|18.04
|10.92
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|18.89
|18.04
|10.92
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|0.40
|0.43
|0.25
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|1.57
|1.18
|0.51
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.08
|-0.01
|0.06
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.33
|4.36
|3.16
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.54
|0.60
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|7.57
|5.31
|3.68
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.35
|6.23
|2.65
|Other Income
|0.93
|0.72
|0.39
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.28
|6.96
|3.05
|Interest
|0.05
|0.08
|0.08
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|4.23
|6.88
|2.96
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|4.23
|6.88
|2.96
|Tax
|1.23
|2.63
|1.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|3.00
|4.25
|1.95
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|3.00
|4.25
|1.95
|Minority Interest
|--
|--
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|0.66
|1.03
|0.07
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|3.65
|5.28
|2.02
|Equity Share Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|4.68
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|1.13
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|1.13
|0.43
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.78
|1.13
|0.43
|Diluted EPS
|0.78
|1.13
|0.43
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited