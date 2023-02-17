Nicco Parks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore, up 25.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore in December 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 14.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2022 up 8.62% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2022 up 5.78% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.