Nicco Parks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore, up 25.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore in December 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 14.34 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2022 up 8.62% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2022 up 5.78% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2021.

Nicco Parks shares closed at 106.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.52% returns over the last 6 months and 66.14% over the last 12 months.