English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Enroll Now: Make your Options Trade ERROR FREE with this Option Certification Course
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Nicco Parks Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore, up 25.84% Y-o-Y

    February 17, 2023 / 09:57 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Nicco Park and Resorts are:

    Net Sales at Rs 18.04 crore in December 2022 up 25.84% from Rs. 14.34 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 5.28 crore in December 2022 up 8.62% from Rs. 4.86 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.50 crore in December 2022 up 5.78% from Rs. 7.09 crore in December 2021.

    Nicco Parks EPS has increased to Rs. 1.13 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.04 in December 2021.

    Nicco Parks shares closed at 106.00 on February 16, 2023 (BSE) and has given 25.52% returns over the last 6 months and 66.14% over the last 12 months.

    Nicco Park and Resorts
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations18.0414.8614.34
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations18.0414.8614.34
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials0.430.310.34
    Purchase of Traded Goods1.180.780.66
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.010.00-0.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.364.144.35
    Depreciation0.540.540.65
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.314.183.17
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.234.925.20
    Other Income0.720.581.24
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax6.965.506.44
    Interest0.080.080.08
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax6.885.426.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax6.885.426.35
    Tax2.630.401.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities4.255.024.75
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period4.255.024.75
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.030.320.11
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates5.285.344.86
    Equity Share Capital4.684.684.68
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.131.141.04
    Diluted EPS1.131.141.04
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.131.141.04
    Diluted EPS1.131.141.04
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Miscellaneous #Nicco Park and Resorts #Nicco Parks #Results
    first published: Feb 17, 2023 09:44 am