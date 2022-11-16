NIBE Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore, up 419.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 17.22 crore in September 2022 up 419.09% from Rs. 3.32 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in September 2022 up 195.18% from Rs. 1.15 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.34 crore in September 2022 up 487.5% from Rs. 1.12 crore in September 2021.

NIBE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.05 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.10 in September 2021.

NIBE shares closed at 382.35 on November 15, 2022 (BSE) and has given 669.32% returns over the last 6 months and 819.11% over the last 12 months.