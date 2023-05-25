English
    NIBE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.27 crore, up 662.55% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 02:18 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIBE are:Net Sales at Rs 62.27 crore in March 2023 up 662.55% from Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 down 28.18% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2023 up 39.78% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2022.
    NIBE EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2022.NIBE shares closed at 363.55 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.66% returns over the last 6 months
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.2715.188.17
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.2715.188.17
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials31.68--10.65
    Purchase of Traded Goods25.629.02--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.780.10-3.21
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.081.901.42
    Depreciation0.980.880.12
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.941.37-3.10
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.751.902.28
    Other Income0.260.271.17
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.012.173.45
    Interest0.930.900.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.081.273.44
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.081.273.44
    Tax0.740.340.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.350.933.27
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.350.933.27
    Equity Share Capital11.8610.4210.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.220.903.14
    Diluted EPS2.220.903.14
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.220.903.14
    Diluted EPS2.220.903.14
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

