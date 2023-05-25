NIBE Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.27 crore, up 662.55% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIBE are:Net Sales at Rs 62.27 crore in March 2023 up 662.55% from Rs. 8.17 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.35 crore in March 2023 down 28.18% from Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.99 crore in March 2023 up 39.78% from Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2022.
NIBE EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.22 in March 2023 from Rs. 3.14 in March 2022.
|NIBE shares closed at 363.55 on May 24, 2023 (BSE) and has given 12.66% returns over the last 6 months
|NIBE
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|62.27
|15.18
|8.17
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|62.27
|15.18
|8.17
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|31.68
|--
|10.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|25.62
|9.02
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.78
|0.10
|-3.21
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.08
|1.90
|1.42
|Depreciation
|0.98
|0.88
|0.12
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.94
|1.37
|-3.10
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.75
|1.90
|2.28
|Other Income
|0.26
|0.27
|1.17
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|4.01
|2.17
|3.45
|Interest
|0.93
|0.90
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.08
|1.27
|3.44
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.08
|1.27
|3.44
|Tax
|0.74
|0.34
|0.18
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|2.35
|0.93
|3.27
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|2.35
|0.93
|3.27
|Equity Share Capital
|11.86
|10.42
|10.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.22
|0.90
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.22
|0.90
|3.14
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.22
|0.90
|3.14
|Diluted EPS
|2.22
|0.90
|3.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited