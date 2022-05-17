NIBE Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore, up 224.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.17 crore in March 2022 up 224.95% from Rs. 2.51 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.27 crore in March 2022 up 960.38% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.57 crore in March 2022 up 864.86% from Rs. 0.37 crore in March 2021.

NIBE EPS has increased to Rs. 3.14 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.30 in March 2021.

NIBE shares closed at 49.70 on May 16, 2022 (BSE)