NIBE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore, up 150.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore in June 2023 up 150.31% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 up 563.13% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 up 489.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

NIBE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

NIBE shares closed at 454.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.68% returns over the last 6 months and 184.13% over the last 12 months.