    NIBE Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore, up 150.31% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIBE are:

    Net Sales at Rs 25.75 crore in June 2023 up 150.31% from Rs. 10.29 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.31 crore in June 2023 up 563.13% from Rs. 0.20 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in June 2023 up 489.23% from Rs. 0.65 crore in June 2022.

    NIBE EPS has increased to Rs. 1.10 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.19 in June 2022.

    NIBE shares closed at 454.90 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 8.68% returns over the last 6 months and 184.13% over the last 12 months.

    NIBE
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations25.7562.2710.29
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations25.7562.2710.29
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials12.0931.68--
    Purchase of Traded Goods6.0725.628.27
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.47-3.78-0.90
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.112.081.53
    Depreciation1.040.980.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.401.940.77
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.563.750.52
    Other Income0.230.260.02
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.794.010.54
    Interest0.870.930.31
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.923.080.24
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.923.080.24
    Tax0.620.740.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.312.350.20
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.312.350.20
    Equity Share Capital11.8611.8610.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.102.220.19
    Diluted EPS1.102.220.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.102.220.19
    Diluted EPS1.102.220.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:22 am

