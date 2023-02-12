English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NIBE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, up 95.38% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIBE are:Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in December 2022 up 95.38% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 145.59% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 up 258.85% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.
    NIBE EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2021.NIBE shares closed at 449.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 194.43% returns over the last 6 months and 871.86% over the last 12 months.
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations15.1817.227.77
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations15.1817.227.77
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods9.029.485.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.100.960.33
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost1.901.811.24
    Depreciation0.881.540.11
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.371.232.39
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.902.20-2.03
    Other Income0.270.600.00
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.172.80-2.03
    Interest0.901.120.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1.271.68-2.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1.271.68-2.03
    Tax0.340.590.01
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.931.09-2.05
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.931.09-2.05
    Equity Share Capital10.4210.4210.42
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.05-1.96
    Diluted EPS0.901.05-1.96
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.901.05-1.96
    Diluted EPS0.901.05-1.96
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited