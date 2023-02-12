NIBE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, up 95.38% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 09:40 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NIBE are:Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore in December 2022 up 95.38% from Rs. 7.77 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.93 crore in December 2022 up 145.59% from Rs. 2.05 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.05 crore in December 2022 up 258.85% from Rs. 1.92 crore in December 2021.
NIBE EPS has increased to Rs. 0.90 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.96 in December 2021.
|NIBE shares closed at 449.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given 194.43% returns over the last 6 months and 871.86% over the last 12 months.
|NIBE
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|15.18
|17.22
|7.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|15.18
|17.22
|7.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|9.02
|9.48
|5.73
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.10
|0.96
|0.33
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.90
|1.81
|1.24
|Depreciation
|0.88
|1.54
|0.11
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.37
|1.23
|2.39
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|1.90
|2.20
|-2.03
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.60
|0.00
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.17
|2.80
|-2.03
|Interest
|0.90
|1.12
|0.00
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.27
|1.68
|-2.03
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.27
|1.68
|-2.03
|Tax
|0.34
|0.59
|0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.93
|1.09
|-2.05
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.93
|1.09
|-2.05
|Equity Share Capital
|10.42
|10.42
|10.42
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|1.05
|-1.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|1.05
|-1.96
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.90
|1.05
|-1.96
|Diluted EPS
|0.90
|1.05
|-1.96
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited