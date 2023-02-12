NIBE Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 15.18 crore, up 95.38% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 15.18 17.22 7.77 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 15.18 17.22 7.77 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- -- Purchase of Traded Goods 9.02 9.48 5.73 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 0.10 0.96 0.33 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 1.90 1.81 1.24 Depreciation 0.88 1.54 0.11 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 1.37 1.23 2.39 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.90 2.20 -2.03 Other Income 0.27 0.60 0.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.17 2.80 -2.03 Interest 0.90 1.12 0.00 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1.27 1.68 -2.03 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1.27 1.68 -2.03 Tax 0.34 0.59 0.01 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.93 1.09 -2.05 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.93 1.09 -2.05 Equity Share Capital 10.42 10.42 10.42 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.90 1.05 -1.96 Diluted EPS 0.90 1.05 -1.96 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.90 1.05 -1.96 Diluted EPS 0.90 1.05 -1.96 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited