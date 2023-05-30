English
    NHPC Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 1,717.43 crore, up 14.06% Y-o-Y

    May 30, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NHPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 1,717.43 crore in March 2023 up 14.06% from Rs. 1,505.76 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 569.47 crore in March 2023 up 1.67% from Rs. 560.09 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 915.81 crore in March 2023 down 1.03% from Rs. 925.37 crore in March 2022.

    NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2022.

    NHPC shares closed at 42.90 on May 29, 2023 (NSE) and has given 0.47% returns over the last 6 months and 27.87% over the last 12 months.

    NHPC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations1,717.432,272.201,505.76
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations1,717.432,272.201,505.76
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost416.93286.68498.35
    Depreciation286.25288.04280.26
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses638.47510.37583.76
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax375.781,187.11143.39
    Other Income253.78249.07501.72
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax629.561,436.18645.11
    Interest112.21120.23133.14
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax517.351,315.95511.97
    Exceptional Items215.56-547.9074.38
    P/L Before Tax732.91768.05586.35
    Tax163.44-13.6126.26
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities569.47781.66560.09
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period569.47781.66560.09
    Equity Share Capital10,045.0310,045.0310,045.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves25,362.9326,228.0023,441.07
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.780.56
    Diluted EPS0.570.780.56
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.780.56
    Diluted EPS0.570.780.56
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 30, 2023 12:55 pm