NHPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,272.20 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,272.20 crore in December 2022 up 17.58% from Rs. 1,932.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 781.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.77% from Rs. 760.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,724.22 crore in December 2022 up 29.65% from Rs. 1,329.94 crore in December 2021.