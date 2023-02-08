 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
NHPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,272.20 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

Feb 08, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NHPC are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,272.20 crore in December 2022 up 17.58% from Rs. 1,932.39 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 781.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.77% from Rs. 760.56 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,724.22 crore in December 2022 up 29.65% from Rs. 1,329.94 crore in December 2021.

NHPC
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,272.20 2,887.64 1,932.39
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,272.20 2,887.64 1,932.39
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials -- -- --
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 51.43 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 286.68 291.71 319.34
Depreciation 288.04 283.80 286.50
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 510.37 717.95 433.29
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,187.11 1,542.75 893.26
Other Income 249.07 115.26 150.18
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,436.18 1,658.01 1,043.44
Interest 120.23 107.06 130.41
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,315.95 1,550.95 913.03
Exceptional Items -547.90 160.07 -1,427.29
P/L Before Tax 768.05 1,711.02 -514.26
Tax -13.61 277.94 -1,274.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 781.66 1,433.08 760.56
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 781.66 1,433.08 760.56
Equity Share Capital 10,045.03 10,045.03 10,045.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 26,228.00 25,425.07 24,274.50
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 1.43 0.76
Diluted EPS 0.78 1.43 0.76
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.78 1.43 0.76
Diluted EPS 0.78 1.43 0.76
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
