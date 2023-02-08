English
    NHPC Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,272.20 crore, up 17.58% Y-o-Y

    February 08, 2023 / 01:49 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for NHPC are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,272.20 crore in December 2022 up 17.58% from Rs. 1,932.39 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 781.66 crore in December 2022 up 2.77% from Rs. 760.56 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,724.22 crore in December 2022 up 29.65% from Rs. 1,329.94 crore in December 2021.

    NHPC
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,272.202,887.641,932.39
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,272.202,887.641,932.39
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--51.43--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks------
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost286.68291.71319.34
    Depreciation288.04283.80286.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses510.37717.95433.29
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,187.111,542.75893.26
    Other Income249.07115.26150.18
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,436.181,658.011,043.44
    Interest120.23107.06130.41
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,315.951,550.95913.03
    Exceptional Items-547.90160.07-1,427.29
    P/L Before Tax768.051,711.02-514.26
    Tax-13.61277.94-1,274.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities781.661,433.08760.56
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period781.661,433.08760.56
    Equity Share Capital10,045.0310,045.0310,045.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves26,228.0025,425.0724,274.50
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.430.76
    Diluted EPS0.781.430.76
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.781.430.76
    Diluted EPS0.781.430.76
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
