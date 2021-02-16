NHPC Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2,092.20 crore, up 16.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,092.20 crore in December 2020 up 16.55% from Rs. 1,795.07 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 808.12 crore in December 2020 up 100.2% from Rs. 403.66 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,380.27 crore in December 2020 up 39.04% from Rs. 992.72 crore in December 2019.

NHPC EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.40 in December 2019.

NHPC shares closed at 25.25 on February 15, 2021 (NSE) and has given 21.98% returns over the last 6 months and 14.77% over the last 12 months.