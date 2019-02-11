NHPC Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1,571.37 crore, up 4.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,571.37 crore in December 2018 up 4.9% from Rs. 1,497.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 182.18 crore in December 2018 down 73.52% from Rs. 687.93 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 715.65 crore in December 2018 down 47.11% from Rs. 1,353.11 crore in December 2017.

NHPC EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.18 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.50 in December 2017.

NHPC shares closed at 23.55 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -4.27% returns over the last 6 months and -17.94% over the last 12 months.