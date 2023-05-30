English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    NHPC Q4 profit grows 39% to Rs 719 crore

    It had clocked a net profit of Rs 515.90 crore during January-March 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

    PTI
    May 30, 2023 / 11:43 AM IST
    NHPC Q4 profit grows 39% to Rs 719 crore

    NHPC Q4 profit grows 39% to Rs 719 crore

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    NHPC has posted 39.40 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 719.18 crore for March quarter 2022-23 helped by higher income.

    It had clocked a net profit of Rs 515.90 crore during January-March 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

    Total income also rose to Rs 2,228.68 crore from Rs 2,026.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

    For the entire 2022-23, net profit increased to Rs 4,234.74 crore from Rs 3,774.33 crore in previous fiscal year.

    Total income during the entire fiscal year was at Rs 11,284.90 crore, higher than Rs 10,108.26 crore in FY22.

    The board has also approved a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY23.

    NHPC, under Ministry of Power, is India's largest hydropower producer.

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    PTI
    Tags: #earnings #NHPC #Q4 #Results
    first published: May 30, 2023 11:44 am