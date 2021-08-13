NHPC Q1 profit up 15% at Rs 983 crore

live bse live

State-owned hydro power giant NHPC on Friday posted nearly 15 percent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 982.86 crore for June quarter 2021-22.

The net profit in the year-ago period was Rs 855.49 crore, a BSE filing said.

Total income was down to Rs 2,586.91 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,914.02 crore in the same period a year ago.